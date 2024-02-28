As we enter 2024, the travel industry is poised for strong growth, building on the recovery momentum of 2023. The Skift Travel Health Index now benchmarks performance year-on-year, moving away from the 2019 benchmark.

The Skift Travel Health Index is transitioning to a new benchmark. For the past few years, we’ve been judging the travel industry’s performance against 2019, the last good year for travel before Covid hit.

But in 2023, our index finally surpassed pre-pandemic levels. This achievement not only signifies recovery but also means it’s time to set a new baseline.

Going forward, the Skift Travel Health Index will move to year-on-year performance comparisons. Travel performance each month will be indexed to the same period in the previous year, providing a more relevant assessment of growth.

While the primary index framework remains consistent, our Transition Report provides detailed insights into the upcoming changes. You can view the detailed methodology on our website. We also have a dashboard to help visualize this data.

The New View of the Travel Health Index

January 2024 Highlights marks the debut of our reformed index. The index stands at 114 for January 2024, 14% growth over January 2023.

Asia Pacific Tops the Regional Index

Asia Pacific was the top performer on the regional index and we anticipate the region to emerge as a key growth driver in 2024. With borders fully reopened, Asia Pacific will sustain its momentum and boost global travel.

Read our latest report, Skift Travel Health Index: January 2024 Highlights for more analysis on regions and sectors. To better understand the transition of the index, refer to The 2024 Transition report.