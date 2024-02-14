Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

It's Wednesday, February 14.

Episode Notes

Some analysts had wondered if Airbnb could increase its supply of hosts and listings to meet the growing demand from travelers worldwide. That question has been put to rest, writes Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Airbnb said during its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday it has around 7.7 million active listings. That’s an increase of more than 1 million from the end of 2022. The company ended 2023 with a roster of more than 5 million hosts, also a jump of roughly 1 million from the previous year.

Airbnb also said its supply of listings increased 18% in the fourth quarter from the same period in 2022.

Next, Marriott had a banner 2023, especially in the luxury sector, reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

Marriott said during its fourth-quarter earnings call that it generated $3 billion worth of net income and a 48% profit margin last year. The company was boosted by its strength in luxury. Marriott had a company record of 58 luxury signings last year. It says its portfolio of luxury hotels is 50% larger than its nearest competitor.

Finally, billionaire investor Carl Icahn has again bought a stake in an airline — this time in JetBlue Airways, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Icahn reported a 9% stake in JetBlue, making him the airline’s third-largest investor. JetBlue shares rose by more than 16% after news of Icahn’s stake became public. That’s welcome news for a company that has experienced its share of struggles in recent years, including declining revenues.

Icahn acquired a more than 20% stake in Trans World Airlines in 1985. He helped TWA grow, but it was saddled with debt and filed for bankruptcy twice.

Presenter and Producer: Jose Marmolejos