Ginger shots in the mini bar and IV injections with breakfast - Dubai's new Siro One Za'abeel wants to make bio-hacking more luxurious.

The company behind Dubai’s pair of Atlantis resorts has opened its first hotel intended purely for the fitness crowd. Kerzner’s new Siro hotel is located alongside the group’s latest One&Only hotel, both located in a skyscraper complex called One Za’abeel.

Siro was first unveiled by the Bahamas-born resort operator in 2021, pitched as Kerzner’s answer to the growing demand for wellness within travel. The brand was announced with a Montenegro property planned to open in 2023, which has since been delayed.

Siro One Za’abeel in Dubai is therefore the showcase for this experimental new brand, described by Kerzner CEO Philippe Zuber as an “incubator concept” that merges “science and innovation.”

Guests staying at the hotel will experience stays centered on the following five “bio-hacking pillars”: nutrition, fitness, sleep, recovery, and mindfulness.

The hotel features all the usual facilities associated with modern-day ‘bio-hacking’, including cryotherapy (known as cold therapy), IV injections, dry needling, and sound and vibration therapies. More commonplace treatments such as Pilates, yoga, group fitness sessions and physiotherapy are also offered at the property.

While it is a luxury brand, it doesn’t lend itself to indulgence like a typical five-star hotel. Menus come with calories and macro counts and guests can also consult an in-house nutritionist to develop meal plans and for one-to-one advice sessions. The minibar of each room offers healthier options, including blueberries, ginger shots, coconut water, kombucha and protein sachets.

Rooms do not feature a TV which Zuber has said emit harmful microwaves. Instead, guests have a projector.

Zuber describes all these services as a form of “future-proofing,” for guests.

As the debut hotel of the brand, Siro One Za’abeel sets the pace for the positioning of future locations, which will be in Los Cabos, Tokyo, and the aforementioned Montenegro. A night’s stay on a weekend in March costs $533.

The adjoining One&Only hotel starts at around $800 for the same weekend.

Growth of Siro

In December, Kerzner said Siro is one of the brands it is using to fuel expansion – it doesn’t want its flagship One&Only brand to expand too quickly and lose exclusivity.

“We are looking at 15 more hotels in the next three years between Siro and Rare Finds,” said Kerzner’s vice president, design and architecture, Jaime Nadal, at the Global Hospitality Talk conference in Dubai in December. “Those are all over the world, we’re signing properties in Asia, Middle East, Europe and the Americas.”

“We keep One&Only very contained but we want to be very aggressive with Siro and Rare Finds.”

At the Skift Global Forum East 2023 in December, Zuber described Siro as a new laboratory for innovation within his company.

He said: “Wellness, as much as food and beverage, is becoming so key. There’s the medical part of wellness, which we have tried to venture into but it’s so specialized, it’s not wanted in an ultra-luxury space.

“We call it a lab within Kerzner because it has so many innovations within it.”