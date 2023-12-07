Kerzner is turning on the jets when it comes to expansion. The Bahamas-born group wants to open 15 hotels in three years, nearly as many as it has opened over the course of 30 years.

The ultra-exclusive hotel operator Kerzner has said it plans as many as 15 more hotels as soon as five years from now. The Bahamas-born hotel group was created in 1993 and has focused on slow and steady growth over three decades with 15 One&Only resorts around the world, two Atlantis mega-resorts and a single “Rare Finds” property in the Dubai desert.

It is the Rare Finds flag that will be deployed to supercharge growth, and its fitness-focused luxe hotel brand Siro as well.

“We are looking at 15 more hotels in the next three years between Siro and Rare Finds,” said Kerzner’s vice president, design and architecture, Jaime Nadal at a conference in Dubai this morning. “Those are all over the world, we’re signing properties in Asia, Middle East, Europe and the Americas.”

“We keep One&Only very contained but we want to be very aggressive with Siro and Rare Finds.”

The first converted Rare Finds hotel is the Bab Al Shams resort in Dubai, a popular family-friendly Arabesque property once operated by Jumeirah Group, the flagship hotel company of Dubai Holding. There is a Siro opening in Montenegro next year; no other locations have been announced.

For Siro, the first is opening this year, attached to a One&Only hotel opening near Dubai’s World Trade Center. The two hotels will be connected by a massive bridge suspended in the sky between two towers.

One&Only One Za’abeel is characterized as a “vertical resort” situated within a twin-tower complex, with “The Link” serving as the focal point for the resort’s dining experiences.

Both Siro and Rare Finds are considerably more affordable than the One&Only brand.

Nadal added: “It happens, we walk away from projects. We are very, very strict. Siro and Rare Finds are more flexible.”

Kerzner’s Atlantis Plans

Atlantis is another brand Kerzner is gearing up to grow, though not as “aggressively” as Siro and Rare Finds. This October, the Dubai-based brand became Atlantis Global, led by Timothy Kelly to spearhead overseas expansion.

Many speculate Atlantis may go to Vegas next, or would at least fit well alongside other all-out properties such as the Caesars Palace or Wynn.

In May of this year, Kelly told Bloomberg he wants as many as four more Atlantis hotels around the world. “We’re hoping this year to earmark a couple of deals,” he said, adding that the company is looking at Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America.