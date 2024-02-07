It’s Super Bowl season and the booking calendars know it.

Crowds from all over the country will descend on Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. For short-term rentals in the area, it’s like Christmas coming early.

Data vendor AirDNA’s analysis showed that by January 27, there was an 87% surge in demand for the Super Bowl weekend (Feb 9-11) and a 51% higher average daily rate (ADR) compared to the corresponding weekend last year.

This year, the ADR for booked listings on platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo for the weekend of February 9-11 is $353, compared to $234 the prior year. Daily rates for listings available have escalated to $508, compared to $276 the prior year.

Super Bowl Effect on Short-Term Rentals in Vegas