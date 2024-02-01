Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

It's Thursday, February 1.

Episode Notes

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun issued an apology for the recent Alaska Airlines blowout amid the reeling planemaker’s struggles with its 737 Max 9 aircraft, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Calhoun said during Boeing’s fourth-quarter earnings call that the company has a lot of work to do to earn the public’s trust back. While Calhoun didn’t speculate on what possibly caused the blowout, he acknowledged Boeing was responsible. The 737 Max has been plagued with problems in recent years, and Max 9 was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration for roughly three weeks in January.

Boeing didn’t issue any financial targets for 2024, with Calhoun saying the company needs to “focus on every next airplane.” It is unclear how big of a financial hit Boeing will take.

Next, GetYourGuide is rolling out its largest-ever advertising campaign as part of its strategy to challenge Viator in the U.S., reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

GetYourGuide recently aired a 30-second commercial during the NFL playoffs and it plans to run more national TV ads during major events such as the Academy Awards. O’Neill writes that GetYourGuide’s ads aim to reach 70% of Americans this year. Only 25% of the company’s customers are located in the U.S.

Finally, travelers can easily visit Machu Picchu again as protests blocking critical rail access to Peru’s most famous landmark are over, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Protesters had blocked rail service to Machu Picchu for five days in anger over the government’s contract with private company Joinnus to distribute tickets to tourist attractions. Peruvian officials signed an agreement on Tuesday night that includes ending the contract. A representative from Inca Rail said travelers can now book rail service to Machu Picchu.