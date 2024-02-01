This ambitious new service from American will push the performance limits of the aircraft, as well as testing the endurance of its passengers.

The Land Down Under is getting a little closer to Dallas. American Airlines has just announced a new route from its Texas hub, and it’s a biggie.

The 7,200+ mile service from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Brisbane, Australia will be the longest nonstop flight in the entire American network.

If the thought of 17 hours in economy is too much, then the airline has some more upscale options to consider. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner rostered on the Brisbane route will have 51 Flagship Suites and 32 Premium Economy seats – all featuring American’s latest cabin design.

Brisbane forms part of a wider ramping up of American’s schedule from Dallas this year. In June, Veracruz, Mexico will join the route map, while Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Kona, Hawaii are new additions for the coming winter.

From Dallas to Down Under

DFW is no stranger to Australian destinations on the departure board. The city has a well-established nonstop flight to Sydney, operated by flag carrier Qantas. At around 7,400 miles, this is even longer than American’s upcoming route.

The Texan hub is currently gearing up for a surge in passenger traffic, with a target of a hundred million yearly passengers by the decade’s end. At the Skift Aviation Forum last year, DFW CEO Sean Donohue discussed how the airport is preparing for even more travelers to pass through the complex.

American will use its Dallas Fort Worth HQ as a transit point to channel connecting passengers and help ensure the ultra long-haul route is profitable. On the Brisbane side, customers will be able to plug into Qantas’ domestic network for onward travel.

The carrier will be in competition with United Airlines which operates a year-round nonstop San Francisco-Brisbane route, and a seasonal connection from Los Angeles.

Australia in the Spotlight

After one of the world’s strictest Covid-19 lockdowns, Australia is enjoying a post-pandemic boom in tourism. While Sydney is easily the country’s most popular city destination, regional capitals such as Brisbane, Darwin, and Perth have been working hard to attract more international visitors.

Alongside leisure trips, last year a major surge in business travel between Australia and the United States was reported.

The new Dallas-Brisbane service will begin on October 27 and operate every day on a seasonal basis. Tickets for all of the new routes go on sale on February 5.