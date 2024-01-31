More acquisitions are likely coming as certain hotel players seek to have a stronger hold on the fragmented industry.

Mews, the growing hotel tech startup, has made its eighth acquisition.

The company acquired Frontdesk Anywhere, a smaller competitor based in San Francisco. This is the third acquisition by Mews in North America over the last year, part of an effort to expand its presence in the region.

Acquisition price and terms were not disclosed, but Frontdesk was a distressed asset. The Wisconsin-based company laid off its entire staff of around 200 employees earlier this month.

Prague-based Mews primarily offers a property management system for hotels, focused on streamlining operations like guest check-in. Mews said that it surpassed 5,000 customers and processed over $5 billion in payments in 2023.

Frontdesk Anywhere offers a property management system and other services for independent hotels.

Mews last year bought Nomi as part of a plan to help hotels deliver personalized recommendations to guests powered by data and AI. The other acquisition last year, as most of them in the past, was of a hotel property management system based in Montreal.