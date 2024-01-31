Though there are still some kinks to work out with biometrics, particularly regarding privacy concerns, Amadeus seems confident in the growing use of the technology.

Amadeus is expanding its biometrics services for airports through the acquisition of Vision-Box for $347.7 million (€320 million).

Amadeus said Wednesday it is fully acquiring Vision-Box, which is partially owned by private equity fund Keensight Capital.

Portugal-based Vision-Box has 470 employees, who will transfer to Amadeus as part of the deal, Amadeus said.

Amadeus said that with the integration, it will be able to offer biometrics services for the whole guest journey at the airport.

Amadeus has already deployed its own biometrics technology for clients including Narita Airport in Japan and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Vision-Box adds new biometrics hardware and software capabilities to that portfolio, and it adds biometrics services for border control.

“Biometrics is a strategic and fast-growing industry, and Vision-Box’s capabilities will allow us to accelerate our growth in this area,” said Decius Valmorbida, president of travel for Amadeus, in a statement.

Vision-Box is expected to have a revenue of €70 million in 2023, with an estimated normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of close to €20 million.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year, pending regulatory approval.