Thailand just scored a powerful tourism promotion opportunity by being the location for White Lotus' next season.

Fans of The White Lotus are about to see a lot of Thailand in their favorite show. The kingdom will be the set of White Lotus’ third season, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said.

Filming starts in February in Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui. The tourism authority and HBO have partnered to film and promote the Emmy-winning anthology series.

“We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike [White]’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer as the next group of guests check into the White Lotus,” said Janet Graham Borba, executive vice president of production for HBO & Max.

Hotel Rooms Filled with White Lotus Fans

Thai officials didn’t share which hotel will be featured in season 3. The last two seasons were set at Four Seasons properties, with the first season featuring Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Last year, tourists filled rooms in Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily. The hotel was the location for the fictional White Lotus resort chain. In 2022, tourists booked out the hotel before it even reopened the following year, Skift reported.

“Our sales have gone crazy with that hotel as well,” said Kelly Torrens, vice president of product for Kensington Tours, in May.

White Lotus Craze Ignites Tourism Interest

The drama series influences where some travelers will consider booking their next trip. After Sicily became the filming location for season 2, tourist interest spiked.

Web searches for towns in Italy rose over 50% in December 2022, said Alessio Virgili, co-founder and CEO of Sonders & Beach.

“We often find demand stack statistics peak even where the Bachelor is being hosted or where White Lotus is being filmed next,” said Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton at the Skift Global Forum in September.