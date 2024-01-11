Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

It's Thursday, January 11. Here's what you need to know about the business of travel today.

The recent blowout aboard an Alaska Airlines flight is far the only problem that Boeing has experienced with its 737 Max aircraft. Associate Editor Rashaad Jorden takes a look at some of those issues using our artificial intelligence chatbot Ask Skift and additional reporting.

The 737 Max was grounded globally for 20 months following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Ethiopia and Indonesia. But even after being recertified by the Federal Aviation Administration in November 2020, the aircraft has had technical problems. More than 100 737 Max jets were grounded in April 2021 after the discovery of a potential electrical program, which the FAA said could impact certain systems.

In addition, Boeing asked airlines last month to inspect all of their 737 aircraft for a possible loose bolt in the rudder system, which is used to control planes during a flight.

Next, Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes takes a look at the Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset going on the market in February that could help travelers explore new places.

Apple Vision Pro has a setting that allows users to view landscapes, which Apple said could include several U.S. national parks. Those landscapes could be a backdrop while watching movies on a plane or at home. Dawes adds there’s also potential for third-party companies to build apps on the Vision Pro that could offer more virtual travel experiences.

Finally, Greece has introduced a new tourist tax to help provide financial support for future disaster relief efforts, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Greece’s so-called “climate crisis resilience fee” replaces the previous hotel tax that the government had levied on travelers. Habtemariam notes the amount for the new tax varies by hotel category and time of year. Greek officials implemented the new tourist tax after the country suffered several natural disasters in 2023, including record rainfall that left at least 17 dead.

Habtemariam adds those disasters prompted some tour operators to cancel trips in Greece.