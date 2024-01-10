Today's podcast looks at the year's biggest travel trends, Boeing's bolt blunder, and Airbus' first big deal of 2024.

Listen to the day's top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, January 10. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Skift has revealed its Megatrends for 2024, the 12th edition of its annual forecast of big-picture trends poised to shape the year in travel.

The 12 megatrends delve into a wide range of topics: The impact on travel of demographic shifts, how the industry will react to the rise in loneliness. What we see developing out of India and the Middle East. Where you’ll see investments in hotels, aviation and how AI will impact travel jobs.

Next, federal officials investigating the recent blowout on an Alaska Airlines plane are examining whether the bolts meant to keep a door plug in place were ever installed, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said that four bolts should have secured the left door plug to prevent it from separating from the Boeing 737 Max 9. Maharishi notes those four bolts were missing when the agency recovered the door plug. Homendy added it’s uncertain if the bolts were ever installed or if they came out during the decompression.

The accident drove the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily shelve certain 737 Max 9 planes for further inspection.

Finally, Airbus has beaten Boeing to land the first major airplane deal of 2024, reports Airlines Editor Gordon Smith.

Taiwan-based carrier EVA Air has reached an agreement with Airbus for an order of 33 aircraft. EVA Air has long been a customer of both Boeing and Airbus, but Smith notes EVA Air’s deal with Airbus is a sign Boeing is losing ground to its European rival in the long-haul market. EVA Air Clay Sun said Airbus offered the most modern and fuel efficient plans for each market segment.