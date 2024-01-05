Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland's most popular attractions, will finally be open again.

Blue Lagoon Iceland will partially reopen its spa on Saturday, January 6, it said in a statement Friday.

“In close collaboration with the authorities, we have decided to reopen select operational units in Svartsengi, starting on Saturday, January 6,” the statement said.

The geothermal spa has been closed since December 18 because a volcano in the region erupted. By the end of December, the eruption had ended, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office

What will open: Blue Lagoon, Blue Café, Lava Restaurant, Retreat Spa, Spa Restaurant, and the on-site store. Blue Lagoon will be open from 11am-8pm daily.

What will be closed: Silica and Retreat hotels and Moss Restaurant will remain closed through Monday, January 8, at which point the situation will be reassessed.

Blue Lagoon Opens After Being Closed for Over a Month

Before the volcano erupted, Blue Lagoon prematurely reopened on December 17. It had been closed for over a month due to the earthquakes caused by the volcano. The long closure has cost Blue Lagoon over ISK 4 billion ($29 million), reported Iceland Monitor.



During its closure, tour operators replaced Blue Lagoon with Sky Lagoon in their itineraries.