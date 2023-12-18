The volcano finally erupted. The eruption has forced Blue Lagoon to close. The country's biggest airport, however, hasn't halted its operations.

A volcano in southwest Iceland has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula, the country’s meteorological office said Monday.

An earthquake preceded the eruption. The eruption is located close to Sundhnúkagígar, about four kilometers northeast of Grindavík, according to the meteorological office.

What’s Closed: The Blue Lagoon Spa has closed, according to a note on its website. The geothermal spa originally closed on November 9 due to earthquakes caused by the volcano and partially re-opened on Sunday.

What’s Open: Air traffic into and out of Keflavik Airport has not stopped. Iceland’s Civil Protection Department said it considered the scenario “unlikely” and that air traffic disruption on flight traffic would depend on factors such as the location and size of the eruption.

An Icelandic Volcano Once Disrupted Thousands of Flights

In 2010, Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano experienced an eruption that disrupted over 90,000 flights. The ash from that eruption created an ash cloud. In response, many European countries closed their airspace for several days.

Tourism: a Key Pillar to Iceland’s Economy

Tourism is one of the “main pillars” of the country’s economy, according to Iceland’s government. The country’s tourism sector was still recovering from the pandemic. Last year, Iceland had 1.7 million visitors, which was 85.2% of the 2 million visitor level in 2019, according to Iceland’s tourism board.

Iceland is a nature-focused and adventure destination. In addition to the Blue Lagoon, the Golden Circle, the South Coast, and the Northern Lights are popular tourist attractions.

Eruptions can spark greater interest in volcano tourism. Iceland has seen this effect before, with some tour operators creating trips to see recent lava flows.