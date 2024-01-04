Today's podcast looks at Ryanair’s booking battles, bright spots for hotels, and seven adventure travel trends.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Thursday, January 4. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Ryanair is in a conflict with several major online travel agencies. The Irish-based airline said that “pirates” throughout the sector stopped selling its flights last month, reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Ryanair said that Booking.com, Kayak and Kiwi removed Ryanair flights from their websites in early December. Ryanair called those online travel agencies “pirates” for allegedly stealing what it considers its proprietary information and intellectual property. Although Ryanair expects a drop in bookings for December and January, the company doesn’t expect its full year traffic for 2024 to be significantly impacted.

Next, a leading hotel analyst sees good things on the horizon for several major companies in the industry, reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

David Katz, managing director of Jefferies Research, offered his predictions for the hotel industry in a report released this week. Katz believes average room rates will slightly increase this year while overall average occupancy rates will hit pre-Covid levels by 2025. Meanwhile, he projected Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Wyndham will experience growth this year.

Finally, Travel Experiences Reporter Selene Brophy lists seven trends to look out for in adventure travel, according to prominent figures in the sector.

Brophy reports that September and October — the Northern Hemisphere’s traditional shoulder season — should continue to see a surge in bookings. In addition, Northern Europe is expected to become more popular with travelers seeking cooler climates. And Brophy writes that the use of electric bicycles will likely increase, noting that tour operator Explore Worldwide has introduced an e-biking option on most of its trips.

Presenter and Producer: Jane Alexander