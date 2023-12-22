The fragmentation of the travel industry makes it increasingly difficult for brands to find a foothold. In this talk, we learn how Almosafer has successfully integrated multiple business sectors under a single umbrella to align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

Transformation for modern travel: Almosafer, part of Seera Group, is a leading travel and tourism company in Saudi Arabia, having undergone significant transformations in the past decade.

Over the last year, Almosafer consolidated various travel businesses under one umbrella, focusing on four key sectors: B2C travel, software, and inbound travel for leisure and religious tourism.

Almosafer is finalizing a 30 percent stake acquisition by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and aims to align its strategy with Vision 2030, emphasizing domestic, international, and religious tourism.

In this video from Skift Global Forum East 2023, Rafat Ali, chief executive officer of Skift, interviewed Muzzammil Ahussain, chief executive officer of Almosafer, about the company’s evolution as a prominent player in Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector. Almosafer’s recent consolidation of various travel businesses aims to streamline operations and enhance the overall travel experience for customers in alignment with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plan for economic and social transformation.

Ahussain highlighted Almosafer’s commitment to technology and innovation, citing the launch of a chatbot and the adoption of AI for back-office processes. The tech-focused approach extends to collaborations with startups, as Almosafer actively supports the local tech ecosystem by providing opportunities for product integration and participating in tech conferences and meetups.

As part of its growth strategy, Almosafer is in the final stages of securing a 30% stake acquisition by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). This move signifies a significant milestone, showcasing the alignment of Almosafer’s vision with the broader economic goals outlined in Vision 2030. Ahussain emphasized the importance of private companies like Almosafer playing a pivotal role in the region’s success stories, echoing the need for more private enterprise successes in the Middle East and North Africa.

This content was created collaboratively by Almosafer and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.