In this video from Skift Global Forum East, Skift shared findings from its 2023 trend report in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. The report explores the innovative approach Dubai is using to responsibly manage the surge of visitors expected to visit the region in the next decade, along with strategies to engage the next generation of travelers.

How Dubai is planning for changing traveler demographics: As outbound travel from India and China grows over the next decade, how is Dubai catering to and adapting its offerings for this potential influx of new visitors?

Creating more sustainable, responsible tourism options: a look at how Dubai is prioritizing environmental sustainability, as well as making its tourism options more accessible for different types of travelers.

Capitalizing on blended travel: Today, many business travelers are adding leisure components to their trips, creating an opportunity for smart destinations like Dubai that can provide options like remote work visas and new hybrid accommodation options.

The future of travel is shifting east. Driven by a surge in outbound Indian and Chinese travelers, the WTTC forecasts the Middle East will experience a 7.7 percent growth rate between 2022 and 2032, higher than any other region in the world. But while this increase in visitation offers plenty of opportunity for tourism organizations in the region, it also comes with challenges. For example, destinations need to ensure that this new growth can be managed responsibly and in a way that continues to deliver a high quality, engaging experience for visitors.

In this video from Skift Global Forum East, SkiftX Head of Studio Jeremy Kressmann shared findings from a recent trend report developed in partnership with Dubai’s Department Economy and Tourism (DET), that explore’s Dubai’s forward-thinking approach to tourism growth over the next decade.

