Changes in consumer demographics, behaviors, and values have put the travel industry at a critical juncture. Increases in spending power, ease of travel, and freedom of movement each pose unique opportunities for travel companies and tourism destinations. To accommodate the travelers of the future, they will need to maintain economies of scale, manage overtourism, align with sustainability goals, and plan for critical infrastructure.

In this context, Middle Eastern destinations, led by Dubai and the UAE, are implementing ambitious plans to attract and welcome a new generation of travelers from around the world. They are reimagining travel services to address impending challenges and scale tourism growth to strengthen their economy — becoming models for the future of innovation in the travel sector along the way.