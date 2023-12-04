Announcements

Who is Attending Skift Global Forum East 2023?

Nicole Meyer, Skift

December 4th, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST

Skift Take

Skift Global Forum East in Dubai is just around the corner - take a look at who is planning to attend and add your company's name to the list.

Nicole Meyer

Over 200 top companies plan to attend Skift Global Forum East in Dubai on December 12-14. This includes household names like Air Arabia, Auberge Resorts, Booking.com, Emirates, Hilton, Seera, and Shangri-La Group, just to name a few.

View the companies attending:

Add Your Company to the List

Last Year’s Numbers

Don’t Miss Out

Your ticket also includes access to an opening reception at Cloud 22, all conference sessions covering a vast array of topics in the travel industry, as well as networking lunch and breaks throughout the event to foster new connections and strengthen existing ties across this high-level audience.

Skift Global Forum East

There are a limited number of discounted tickets available for $545, after which the full price of $645 will apply to Solo Tickets and $545 for Group Tickets. Prices are inclusive of local taxes.

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the Dubai event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$545

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$495

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In the Fall of 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets for Skift Global Forum East, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

December 12-14
Join Skift and travel leaders from throughout the world in Dubai for the second annual Skift Global Forum East.
Learn More

Nicole Meyer, Skift

December 4th, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST

Tags: SGFE, sgfe2023, Skift Global Forum East 2023

Up Next

Loading next stories