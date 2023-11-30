Why the Middle East is an Ideal Location for Skift Global Forum East

The Middle East is experiencing an unprecedented surge in travel and tourism making it an ideal location to host Skift Global Forum East happening on December 12-14 in Dubai.

The Middle East is not just a destination; it’s a living testament to the transformative power of forward-thinking ideas. It’s a natural fit for Skift to host a Forum, a location that thrives on innovation and embraces the ever-evolving landscape of global travel. Which is why I am excited Skift and Dubai are hosting Skift Global Forum East there for the second year on December 12-14 at Atlantis The Royal.

This choice is more than just the location; it reflects the region’s growing significance in the global travel industry. Here are three compelling reasons why the Middle East is an ideal destination for Skift’s flagship event.

Dynamic Growth and Innovation:

The Middle East is experiencing an unprecedented surge in travel and tourism, with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia leading the charge. These nations have invested heavily in infrastructure, creating cutting-edge airports, luxurious hotels, and innovative tourism experiences. Hear our CEO, Rafat Ali, speak more on this topic here.

Strategic Expansion and Global Connectivity:

Skift has been progressively increasing its coverage of the Middle East, recognizing the region’s pivotal role in the global travel and hospitality landscape. By hosting the Global Forum East in Dubai, Skift taps into a burgeoning market where travel and tourism are rapidly evolving. The region also acts as a global connectivity hub and facilitates easier access for attendees from around the world. The world-class aviation infrastructure, exemplified by hubs like Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha, ensures seamless travel for international participants. This strategic move not only reflects Skift’s commitment to comprehensive global coverage but also provides a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience that is actively shaping the future of travel in the Middle East.

Business-Friendly Environment:

Many Middle Eastern destinations have established themselves as business-friendly environments with state-of-the-art conference facilities and a commitment to innovation. Dubai, for instance, is known for its world-class convention centers and a proactive approach to hosting major events. Which is why we are especially proud to have the Forum taking place at the luxurious and elegant Atlantis The Royal located on the crescent of the Palm Island in the heart of Dubai. Renowned for its opulent architecture, world-class amenities, and breathtaking waterfront location on the Palm Jumeirah island, Atlantis The Royal Dubai provides an ideal backdrop for this gathering of travel luminaries.

As the travel industry continues to evolve, the decision to converge in the Middle East underscores Skift’s commitment to embracing the future of travel and tapping into the immense potential this region has to offer. Join us in Dubai December 12-14 as we explore, connect, and redefine the future of travel in the heart of the region.