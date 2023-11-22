As we return to Dubai this December, we are thrilled to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead for the Middle East with leaders on stage. It’s going to be a jam-packed event you will not want to miss.

In anticipation of Skift Global Forum East, happening in Dubai December 12-14, I wanted to sit down with both our Middle East Report, Josh Corder, and Twenty31 Consulting (now Skift Advisory) Managing Director, Joe Naaman, to discuss a big picture view on growth and dynamics in the Middle East.

In this podcast, we discuss:

How is the conflict in Israel being felt on the ground in the region?

What is the anticipated impact for COP28 and did the World Cup deliver?

How are countries planning ahead for Indian outbound travelers?

What important changes have happened for China as a source market?

The status of a GCC unified visa and what this means for tourism in the gulf.

Supply and oversupply: how has the hospitality mix shifted and is it working?

How has Dubai captured the market and what are other countries doing to compete?

