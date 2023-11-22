Skift Take

As we return to Dubai this December, we are thrilled to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead for the Middle East with leaders on stage. It’s going to be a jam-packed event you will not want to miss.

Rafat Ali

Series: Skift Podcast

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Learn More

In anticipation of Skift Global Forum East, happening in Dubai December 12-14, I wanted to sit down with both our Middle East Report, Josh Corder, and Twenty31 Consulting (now Skift Advisory) Managing Director, Joe Naaman, to discuss a big picture view on growth and dynamics in the Middle East.

In 45 minutes, we were able to just scratch the surface of our 25+ full speaker lineup and topic discussions slated for our Forum in December. If you haven’t secured your pass, get yours today as you don’t want to miss it.

In this podcast, we discuss: 

  • How is the conflict in Israel being felt on the ground in the region?
  • What is the anticipated impact for COP28 and did the World Cup deliver? 
  • How are countries planning ahead for Indian outbound travelers?
  • What important changes have happened for China as a source market? 
  • The status of a GCC unified visa and what this means for tourism in the gulf.
  • Supply and oversupply: how has the hospitality mix shifted and is it working?
  • How has Dubai captured the market and what are other countries doing to compete?

Listen in to this exciting discussion and join us at Skift Global Forum East this December as we gather representatives from the world’s leading brands who are eager to delve into the transformative global, economic, and technological trends shaping the travel industry. 

Listen Now

From aviation and hospitality to technology and online booking (and everything in between), this event is a unique opportunity to expand your industry knowledge and be inspired by the region and influential decision-makers in this space.

Tickets are going fast, so make sure to reserve your seat today.

Skift Global Forum East

There are a limited number of discounted tickets available for $545, after which the full price of $645 will apply to Solo Tickets and $545 for Group Tickets. Prices are inclusive of local taxes.

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the Dubai event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$545

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$495

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In the Fall of 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets for Skift Global Forum East, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

December 12-14
Join Skift and travel leaders from throughout the world in Dubai for the second annual Skift Global Forum East.
Learn More

Have a confidential tip for Skift? Get in touch

Rafat Ali, Skift

November 22nd, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST

Tags: sgfe23, skift podcast

Photo credit: Exterior of the Museum of the Future in Dubai, UAE. the blowup / Unsplash

Up Next

Loading next stories