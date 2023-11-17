Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

The U.S. is grappling with an air traffic controller shortage that could run into the next decade, reports Edward Russell, editor of Skift publication Airline Weekly.

A new Federal Aviation Administration report found the agency is on pace to only have about 200 more controllers in 2032 than it does now. The report also said that planned hiring numbers would barely make up for retirements and others leaving the position. Russell notes the shortage has contributed to flight reductions and aviation safety concerns.

The report also provided recommendations for boosting air traffic controller staffing, including expanding capacity at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City.

Next, digital nomad startup Outsite has raised $325 million with the goal of purchasing 150 boutique hotels in Europe, writes Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes.

Dawes reports the company is focused on purchasing hotels in France, Spain, Portugal and Italy. Outside properties are meant for remote workers looking to book stays between one week and three months. Outside founder Emmanuel Guisset said there’s plenty of demand for its properties, but it needs more inventory.

Outside currently has roughly 50 properties in its portfolio around the world.

Finally, Tripadvisor has released a preview of its 2024 study on the Experience of Travel, which revealed the majority of travelers treasure experiences over material objects, writes Travel Experiences Reporter Selene Brophy.

Roughly 67% of travelers surveyed said they place more value on experiences than things. In addition, 95% of travelers said they would reduce discretionary spending in areas such as food or entertainment to fund their travels. Tripadvisor surveyed more than 5,600 travelers from seven countries for the study.