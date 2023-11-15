Neom announces another spare-no-expense boutique hotel project. Epicon looks like something out of a Star Wars movie.

Saudi Arabia’s Neom project has announced yet another region – Epicon. Similar to Leyja, announced last month, Epicon consists of just a handful of hotels and restaurants. Located on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba, Epicon includes two hotels, along with a residential project.

Epicon will feature two towers, one 225 meters tall and one reaching 275 meters. The towers will be home to an “ultra-premium” 41-key hotel and luxury residences that make up 14 suites and apartments. A short distance from the hotel is the Epicon resort, which features 120 rooms and 45 residential beach villas.

No opening date or development cost was provided by Neom.

Along with the hotels, Epicon will have beach clubs, lounges, restaurants and boutique shops, all part of the mission to diversify Saudi’s economy away from oil and towards tourism.

Epicon Joins Leyja

Epicon is the latest project of Neom, with others including The Line, Sindalah, Trojena and Leyja. Developments range from ski-top mountains to ultra-luxury yacht destinations, all within the $500 billion super city.

It appears similar to Leyja, which is located more inland and tucked in the mountains. Leyja is being operated by Habitas and includes three hotels all located near one another.

With Saudi raising its previous target for visitors by 2030 from 100 million to 150 million, mega projects such as these are hoped to drive up tourism numbers and spending.