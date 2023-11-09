The Types of People You Will Meet at Skift Global Forum East

Whether you're an industry veteran or a newcomer, be prepared to connect with these kinds of people and more at Skift Global Forum East, learn from their expertise, and be part of the exciting conversations that will shape the future of travel.

Skift Global Forum East is just around the corner, and it promises to be an event where the travel industry’s brightest minds gather to discuss and shape the future of travel. As you navigate the bustling halls and engaging sessions, you’ll encounter a diverse array of attendees.

Based on the attendees from last year’s Forum, here are the top four industry professionals you’re likely to encounter:

Leaders Reshaping Airline Growth and Connectivity

The airline industry plays a crucial role in shaping the future of travel, and you’ll find many airline experts at Skift Global Forum East. These professionals represent airlines from around the world, ranging from legacy carriers to low-cost operators. They’re here to discuss the latest trends in aviation, sustainability, and passenger experience. Whether you’re interested in understanding the impact of new technologies on air travel or the strategies to reduce carbon emissions, you’ll find the answers from these experts.

Hospitality Innovators Seeking a Broader View

The heart of the travel and tourism industry lies in hospitality. You’ll meet seasoned hoteliers, restaurateurs, and professionals from the world of accommodations and dining. They are passionate about enhancing guest experiences, sustainability, and the future of the hospitality industry. Engage with them to explore the latest trends in hotel design, food and beverage innovation, and sustainability practices, and gain insights that can elevate your own business.

Technology Entrepreneurs Embracing Change

In today’s world, technology is the driving force behind the transformation of the travel industry. At the Forum, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with tech-savvy entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping the future of travel tech. From AI and blockchain applications to travel booking platforms and smart city solutions, you’ll gain invaluable insights into how technology is revolutionizing the way we explore the world. These visionaries are the ones to watch for emerging trends and groundbreaking solutions.

Tourism Professionals Obsessed With Tomorrow’s Traveler

At Skift Global Forum East, you’ll meet professionals responsible for promoting and managing various destinations. They are passionate about sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and the welfare of local communities. Engage with them to discover how destinations are evolving to cater to changing traveler preferences and the strategies they employ to create unique, authentic travel experiences.

By recognizing and engaging with some of these distinct personality types, you can maximize your experience at Skift Global Forum East. Whether you’re seeking fresh ideas, industry wisdom, technological insights, or entrepreneurial inspiration, you’re sure to find it in the diverse and dynamic community that gathers in Dubai next month.

Bring your team to maximize savings when you purchase 2 or more tickets.