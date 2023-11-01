Airbnb reported record bookings in the first quarter of 2023. In the third quarter, it's reporting record profits.

Airbnb’s recent quarter was its most profitable ever and also the best in terms of revenue, according to a shareholder letter the company released Wednesday.

Airbnb reported net income of $1.6 billion, excluding a one-time income tax benefit, and revenue growth of 18%, to $3.4 billion. Airbnb expects to generate between $2.13 billion and $2.17 billion in revenue next quarter, which would be an increase of between 12% and 14%.

“We are seeing greater volatility early in Q4, and are closely monitoring macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts that may impact travel demand,” the company said in its letter to shareholders.

Increased Bookings

The record numbers were driven by 113 million bookings last quarter, an increase of 14% from the same period last year.

A significant area of growth has been in the Asia Pacific region, which Airbnb said has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with gross booking growing 23% last quarter compared to the same time period in 2019. Notably, China outbound travel increased 100% last quarter compared to the year prior.

The company said it also said more guests booked stays in high-density cities last quarter.

One Million New Listings

Airbnb said it has added nearly 1 million active listings this year. The number of active listings grew by 19% last quarter, with the highest growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

“We’re focused on making hosting just as popular as traveling on Airbnb, and we believe our approach is working,” the company said in the letter.

The company last quarter said that it had surpassed 7 million active listings. In the third quarter alone, Airbnb hosts made more than $19 billion, the letter said.

New Features

Airbnb said it plans to release dozens of new features on November 8. The company previewed a couple of them in the shareholder letter.

One is a toggle that users can turn on to search for listings that are pet-friendly. Another is an amenities filter for king beds.

The upgrade also includes listings available on dates slightly outside of a user’s search, recommended if there are not enough listings available during the preferred time.