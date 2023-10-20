Today's podcast examines the global travel warning for U.S. citizens, AirDNA's new tool for investors, and a new look for Air India Express.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, October 20. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

First, the U.S. Department of State has issued a message urging all Americans traveling abroad to “exercise increased caution” due to heightened tensions in various locations and potential terrorist attacks and violent actions against U.S. citizens. The alert is in response to the global consequences of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, writes tourism reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Americans traveling abroad were advised to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, enroll in the Smart Travel Enrollment Program to stay updated, and follow the State Department on Facebook and Twitter.

Next, AirDNA, which analyzes short-term rental data from Airbnb and Vrbo, has launched a feature to help investors make profitable decisions when purchasing homes for vacation rentals, writes executive editor Dennis Schaal.

Investors can now view homes for sale through AirDNA, as well as view estimates for how they have fared as short-term rental properties regarding occupancy, average daily rates, and revenue. Currently, it shows homes for sale in the U.S. only. The UK and France would likely be the next countries on tap for expansion.

Finally, Air India Express unveiled its new look on a brand new Boeing 737–8 aircraft. The message was clear: A break away from its staid image as a sleepy subsidiary no one talks about, writes reporter Ajay Awtaney.

The airline’s visual identity now features a bright color palette of orange and turquoise, with tangerine and ice blue as secondary colors. It has built its branding around the letter X, and is clearly trying to connect with a younger generation. Each aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by India’s art and crafts heritage. This is one of several investments being made with a goal for Air India Express to become a dominant carrier in India and serve international markets from India.