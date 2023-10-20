Southeast Asia Awaits Chinese Travelers: Skift Travel Health Index

The Skift Travel Health Index stands at 106 this month, achieving a new record high. However, there is a disparity in the performance of several countries in the Asia Pacific, suggesting that efforts to attract Chinese travelers to nations dependent on inbound tourism may be progressing at a slower pace than anticipated.

International Travel in Asia Pacific is Still Recovering

When splitting up the indicators by domestic and international performance, we see that international performance is pretty much on par with domestic performance in most regions.

It is actually clocking a higher score than domestic performance in North America. International performance is slightly lagging in Europe but is significantly held back by Asia Pacific, mainly due to China’s slow recovery.

Read our latest September 2023 Highlights for more insights on the tourism rebound in the Asia Pacific and global sector recovery.