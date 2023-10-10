With more travelers purchasing travel insurance than ever before, it’s time to rethink the service’s potential across the entire trip. Find out more at our webinar on October 19th.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

Entering a new era of travel, leading airlines, hotels, online travel agencies (OTAs), and cruise lines will have to do more than sell trips. Travelers also want them to help make sure their entire journey is as smooth and stress-free as possible. As a result, travel insurance has become an unexpected linchpin in creating a fully connected customer trip.

To stay competitive, travel companies must develop innovative and creative solutions to deliver a connected customer experience — offering more personalized purchasing options, balancing self-service technology with the human touch, and opening new avenues for long-term customer loyalty.

In this webinar, we’ll hear insights from Marriott and Allianz Partners as they discuss a new era of travel in which consumers are traveling and willing to spend more, but have higher expectations around customer service, convenience, and protection.

What to expect: