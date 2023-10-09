Skift Global Forum East Venue Highlight: Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

We are thrilled to be at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal in Dubai for Skift Global Forum East this December.

This year, Skift Global Forum East will be held at the 5-star, ultra-luxury resort: Atlantis The Royal. We plan to welcome 300+ travel industry professionals and speakers to this iconic venue on December 12-14.

Join us as we hear from leaders at Brand USA, Booking.com, Dubai Airports, Hopper, Ennismore, Singapore Tourism Group, Riyadh Air, Trip.com and more as we unpack the broad impact new technologies will have on travel during the two-day global travel industry event.

We spoke to Atlantis Dubai’s Vice President of Sales, Kyp Charalambous, to learn more about what sets this property apart for events:

Q: Can you tell us a bit about what sets event experiences at Atlantis The Royal apart for attendees?

A: As the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort, Atlantis The Royal is redefining what luxury means, and this translates to our event experiences as well. The Diamond Ballroom is our stunning, main ballroom of 1,000 square meters, which we can divide into three sections, making it extremely versatile. Having seven celebrity chef outlets on property, from Dinner by Heston Blumenthal to La Mar by Gastón Acurio, allows our culinary team to create bespoke menus whilst incorporating elements from the rich offering of some of the world’s leading names in gastronomy. Guests will also benefit from on-site technical expertise, state-of-the-art Audio Visual equipment and high speed Wi-Fi, making connectivity seamless.

Q: What will the ballroom experience be like at Atlantis The Royal?

A: The Diamond Ballroom is unlike any other, offering guests a comforting yet luxurious event experience at Atlantis The Royal. The ballroom features a generous ceiling height of 8.5 meters, which is covered with striking chandeliers, creating an aura that is effortlessly elegant. Arriving at Dubai’s most exclusive address through a dedicated grand porte-cochère, guests enter the innovative Conference Centre via a softly lit welcoming lobby, adorned with an impressive chandelier. Our Diamond Ballroom can comfortably seat 660 guests in a variety of seating plan options tailored to any event, and the room can be divided into three separate spaces, complete with individual entrances and service doors, which means we can plan for any type of event.

Q: Will there be networking space and/or guest areas?

A: One of the key features of the Diamond Ballroom is the pre-function area, where we have floor to ceiling butterfly doors which connect the outdoor with the indoor. This provides a perfect environment for networking during events. In addition, the beautiful terrace offers stunning views of the Palm Island and the Dubai skyline, as well as the incredible architecture of Atlantis The Royal. It provides a fantastic setting for making new connections.



We look forward to welcoming you to this award-winning venue. If you’re in the travel industry, this event is not to be missed. A limited number of early-bird tickets for $495 still remain, but will increase on October 12, make sure to reserve your seat ASAP.