In this video from Skift Global Forum 2023, we hear from Meg Maginnis, head of travel industry advertising, Amazon Ads, and Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer, Carnival Cruise Line, about leveraging deep consumer insights, out-of-the-box ad formats, and tentpole shopping moments to connect with modern travelers.

In this video:

Behavioral change: A conversation about how travelers’ interests and behavior patterns have changed through the industry’s post-pandemic resurgence, from prioritizing sustainability and wellness to condensed booking windows and content-driven travel decisions.

Out-of-the-box ads: A deep dive into Carnival Cruise Line's partnership with Amazon Ads — including on-box advertising, exclusive sponsorships, and multimedia experiences — plus advice for travel brands considering implementing unexpected ad moments.

Tentpole marketing: A discussion about how travel brands can maximize tentpole shopping moments to reach loyal, highly engaged audiences that are already looking for deals and primed to open their wallets to the brands that meet them where they are.

It’s increasingly challenging for travel brands to stand out in the overcrowded industry — shrinking attention spans, the proliferation of digital ad platforms, and the disappearance of customer segmentation make it difficult for advertisers to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. At the same time, innovation in the ad space and deep consumer insights introduce an incredible opportunity for marketers to create compelling campaigns that move the needle.

