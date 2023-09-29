While flights and hotels are the backbone of the travel industry, the demand for experiential travel creates a ripe playground for AI disruption to focus on the experience economy.

Search for a tour or activity for your next trip and you'll get a list of ideas – but no real sense of what you'll truly experience or how it will make you feel. GetYourGuide CEO Johannes Reck thinks AI will fix that.

"It's [currently] about typing in a destination and then putting down a couple of filters, and then some more filters. It's really imperfect," said Reck this week at the Skift Global Forum. "It's very mechanical to the present day, and it does not actually take into account how you want to feel when you travel. And that is precisely the difference that we at Ge