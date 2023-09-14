Skift Take

Even with reduced capacities, revenues from airline business cabins have surpassed 2019 levels. Its no wonder that airlines executives are hoping for improved corporate travel budgets in 2023, as business cabin yields have continued to improve.

Ashab Rizvi

Skift Research latest report on airline cabin capacity and revenues in 2022 uses an exclusive methodology for evaluating different cabin classes with a sample of 11 prominent global airlines.

This report provides analysis for 2019 – the year preceding the pandemic – against current recovery trends. It offers insights into the allocation of airline passenger revenues between economy and business cabins across different airlines and geographies. 

Our analysis includes:

  • Travel preferences of business travelers
  • Introduction to Business Cabin Capacity and Revenue Estimation Model
  • Business Cabin and Economy Cabin Capacity and Revenue estimates in 2019 and 2022
  • Unit Profitability by Airlines
  • Cabin Class Capacity and Revenue recovery by regions

This report is free for Airline Weekly and Skift Research subscribers.

Business Cabin Capacity Hasn’t Recovered Fully – But Revenues Have: New Skift Research

Business Class Recovery: State of Airline Premium Cabin Capacity

Even with reduced capacities, revenues from airline business cabins have surpassed 2019 levels. Its no wonder that airlines executives are hoping for improved corporate travel budgets in 2023, as business cabin yields have continued to improve.

Read More
insights

Get Skift Research

Skift Research products provide deep analysis, data, and expert research on the companies and trends that are shaping the future of travel.

See What You're Missing

Ashab Rizvi, Skift

September 14th, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT

Tags: Airline Capacity, Airline Passenger Revenue, Airline Revenue, Business Cabin, Business Capacity, Economy Cabin, europe, PRASM

Up Next

Loading next stories