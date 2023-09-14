Business Cabin Capacity Hasn’t Recovered Fully – But Revenues Have: New Skift Research

Even with reduced capacities, revenues from airline business cabins have surpassed 2019 levels. Its no wonder that airlines executives are hoping for improved corporate travel budgets in 2023, as business cabin yields have continued to improve.

Skift Research latest report on airline cabin capacity and revenues in 2022 uses an exclusive methodology for evaluating different cabin classes with a sample of 11 prominent global airlines.

This report provides analysis for 2019 – the year preceding the pandemic – against current recovery trends. It offers insights into the allocation of airline passenger revenues between economy and business cabins across different airlines and geographies.

Our analysis includes:

Travel preferences of business travelers

Introduction to Business Cabin Capacity and Revenue Estimation Model

Business Cabin and Economy Cabin Capacity and Revenue estimates in 2019 and 2022

Unit Profitability by Airlines

Cabin Class Capacity and Revenue recovery by regions

This report is free for Airline Weekly and Skift Research subscribers.