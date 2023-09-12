Announcements

Skift Global Forum: Opening Night Reception and Chat with Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta

Skift Take

Join us for the eagerly awaited Skift Global Forum opening reception, presented by Turkish Airlines, featuring a fireside chat with Hilton's CEO, Christopher Nassetta, and seize the opportunity to network, gain valuable insights, and be inspired as the travel industry's future takes center stage on September 26.

Nicole Meyer

The much-anticipated opening reception for Skift Global Forum, presented by Turkish Airlines, is just around the corner, and the excitement is palpable. On September 26, from 6 to 8 P.M., industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts will gather at the North Javits Center for an evening of networking, knowledge-sharing, and inspiration while enjoying delicious drinks and hors d’oeuvres. 

The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the fireside chat featuring Christopher Nassetta, CEO of Hilton, joined by Skift Founder and CEO, Rafat Ali. As one of the most influential figures in the hospitality industry, Nassetta’s insights and expertise are sure to captivate the audience.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable understanding into the future of travel and hospitality, as well as the latest trends and challenges facing the industry. With the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, the opening reception is not to be missed. Get ready to be inspired, informed, and energized as this year’s Skift Global Forum kicks off in style.

Full-price tickets are $3,495 (Solo) and $3,195 (Group). Discounts are available to subscribers of Skift Pro, Skift Research, Airline Weekly, Daily Lodging Report, and Skift Short-Term Rental Report. 

