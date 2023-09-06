On our quest to become *the* most influential force in the global business of travel, we're bringing in new top leadership for editorial. Excited to build the next phase of Skift with Sarah and Lex.

As Skift enters its 12th year of operation, our global ambitions on how we cover the travel industry in all its facets have also scaled.

To build the next phase of Skift editorial, I am delighted to announce that we are bringing on a new transformational talent as our Editor-in-Chief.

Sarah Kopit joins us as Skift’s new EIC, in charge of all editorial, including setting the editorial direction, defining Skift’s themes and driving editorial excellence across all of our brands.

Previously, Kopit was the Editor-in-Chief at the digital asset publication, The Block, and is a 14-year veteran of Bloomberg News.

At Bloomberg, Sarah had several roles, including heading Bloomberg’s breaking news operations in the Americas and as the newsroom’s global social media czar, specializing in gathering market-moving news and intelligence.

Lex Haris, Managing Editor, Skift

Earlier this summer we also brought on Lex Haris as Skift’s Managing Editor, running Skift’s daily editorial operations globally. Lex was previously VP of editorial for CBSNews.com, and prior to that was the executive editor of investigations at CNN and executive editor of CNNMoney.

Both Kopit and Haris come from a great pedigree of journalism organizations and demonstrate our quest to become *the* most influential force in the global business of travel, through our editorial, research, events and more. Between Sarah and Lex, they’ve covered bull markets, financial crises, six U.S. presidential elections, countless court trials, global pandemics, and the most intense breaking news cycles of the modern era.

That veteran talent of Sarah and Lex’s caliber would trust us with the next phase of their careers speaks to what our team has built here at Skift, and the new team will help build the next phase of editorial here.

Soon, our global editorial operations will include 19 writers and editors, with new reporters in the Middle East and to boost our Meetings coverage. Under the new editorial leadership, look for revamped newsletters, new podcasts, a focus on scoops and exclusives, an expansion into more sub-sectors of travel — like our new Skift Short-Term Rental Report – and an exploration of booming regions – like our new Skift India newsletter and podcast – in a way that only Skift can bring. Plus, we’re hiring and expanding our team, keep an eye out on Skift and our Linkedin jobs page for more openings soon.

Connect with Sarah at [email protected] and Lex at [email protected].

Rafat Ali

Founder & CEO, Skift