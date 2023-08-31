Announcements

Who Will You Meet at Skift Global Forum 2023?

Nicole Meyer, Skift

August 31st, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT

Skift Take

Skift Global Forum is just one month away - take a look at who is planning to attend and make sure to add your company to the list.

Nicole Meyer

Over 300 leading companies already plan to attend Skift Global Forum 2023 on September 26-28 in New York City. This includes companies like Marriott, Disney, Accor, Google, Netflix, Hilton, Amazon, Thayer Ventures, Highgate, and U.S. Travel just to name a few.

View the companies attending…

Last Year’s Numbers

Last September, our 9th annual Skift Global Forum at The Glasshouse in New York City welcomed 1,598 attendees with 688 in-person and 910 tuned-in online from 859 different companies, where 62.5% of attendees were VP level or above. Through our incisive executive interviews and deep-dive panels led by Skift editors and research analysts, we heard from 35 top travel executive speakers as we explored the big questions facing travel’s future.

See who attended last year.

Our 10th Annual Forum

As we look ahead to this year’s Global Forum in New York City on September 26-28, we are excited to welcome back many leaders to the SGF stage, including the CEOs of Uber, Booking Holdings, Hilton, Certares, Expedia, Hyatt, and GetYourGuide, along with CEOs joining us for the first time, like Salamander Hotels, Breeze Airways, U.S. Travel, and Hostelworld. Check out the latest speakers and general event updates here.

Don’t Miss Out

Ticket prices are set to increase next week on September 7. Make sure to save $500 and lock in your ticket price at a lower rate today.

Skift Global Forum Registration

Discounted price of $2,995 (Solo) and $2,745 (Group) for a limited time only. Full-price tickets are $3,495 (Solo) and $3,245 (Group).

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the New York event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$2,995

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$2,745

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, Skift Short-Term Rental Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In late summer 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

Nicole Meyer, Skift

August 31st, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT

Tags: sgf23, skift global forum, skift global forum 2023

Up Next

Loading next stories