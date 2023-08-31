Who Will You Meet at Skift Global Forum 2023?

Skift Global Forum is just one month away - take a look at who is planning to attend and make sure to add your company to the list.

Over 300 leading companies already plan to attend Skift Global Forum 2023 on September 26-28 in New York City. This includes companies like Marriott, Disney, Accor, Google, Netflix, Hilton, Amazon, Thayer Ventures, Highgate, and U.S. Travel just to name a few.

View the companies attending…

Last Year’s Numbers

Last September, our 9th annual Skift Global Forum at The Glasshouse in New York City welcomed 1,598 attendees with 688 in-person and 910 tuned-in online from 859 different companies, where 62.5% of attendees were VP level or above. Through our incisive executive interviews and deep-dive panels led by Skift editors and research analysts, we heard from 35 top travel executive speakers as we explored the big questions facing travel’s future.

See who attended last year.

Our 10th Annual Forum

As we look ahead to this year’s Global Forum in New York City on September 26-28, we are excited to welcome back many leaders to the SGF stage, including the CEOs of Uber, Booking Holdings, Hilton, Certares, Expedia, Hyatt, and GetYourGuide, along with CEOs joining us for the first time, like Salamander Hotels, Breeze Airways, U.S. Travel, and Hostelworld. Check out the latest speakers and general event updates here.

Don’t Miss Out

Ticket prices are set to increase next week on September 7. Make sure to save $500 and lock in your ticket price at a lower rate today.