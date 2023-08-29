Today's edition of Skift's daily podcast looks closer at New York City's short-term rental backlog, booking travel on Google, and a cricket travel bump in India.

Good morning from Skift. It's Tuesday, August 29. Here's what you need to know about the business of travel today.

New York City is behind in reviewing hundreds of short-term rental applications prior to a September 5 deadline requiring hosts to register with the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement, reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

The enforcement office told Skift it’s only reviewed roughly 25% of the more than 3,200 host applications submitted to date. The office added that more than half of the applications came in after August 8, when a judge dismissed an Airbnb lawsuit challenging New York City’s efforts to enforce its host registration rules. Hosts face fines up to for any violations.

Google shut down its Book on Google feature for flights for overseas travelers last year. But those in the U.S. will be able to book some flights on Google to take advantage of its flight price guarantee, reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Schaal writes Google announced it would end the service in the U.S. on or after March 31 of this year. That leaves the end date open-ended, though Google still intends to terminate Book on Google. The tech giant is trying to find another way to implement its flight price guarantee in the U.S.

Schaal notes the issue is important because of the fear Google could become more of a booking-oriented online travel agency like Booking.com or Expedia.

Finally, this year’s Men’s Cricket World Cup is driving up travel demand in the host country India, reports Research Analyst Saniya Zanpure.

Zanpure writes travel companies are looking to cash in the cricket frenzy, a sport deeply embedded in Indian culture. Accommodation searches in the 10 host cities for match days have risen, on average, by 237% over the past year. In addition, airfares to some prominent host cities have increased between 40% and 60% during the same period.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup runs from October 5 to November 19.