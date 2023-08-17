Maximize the learnings (and the savings) by taking the whole team to Skift Global Forum in New York City next month.

The flagship global conference on the business of travel, Skift Global Forum is the perfect opportunity to bring your whole team together. Whether your team works remotely, hybrid, or in the office, team bonding is always a good idea – and what better way to do that than with the industry’s top professionals?

From innovative conversations with speakers from companies like Airbnb, Turkish Airlines, Intrepid Travel, Navan, Hyatt, Uber, and more, to networking opportunities, incredible food and beverage, and social media-worthy moments, Skift Global Forum is the perfect industry event for professional development.

Skift Global Forum brings together the brightest minds, leaders, and innovators from around the world, giving you the opportunity to network and learn on a global level. This allows team members to connect with different individuals, broadening your organization’s contact base and opening doors to collaborations, partnerships, and mentorship opportunities that could otherwise remain undiscovered.

A Catalyst for Creativity

Exposure to a diverse range of experts, thought leaders, and industry disruptors can ignite the spark of creativity within your team. The Skift Global Forum’s lineup of speakers, exclusive interview sessions and conversations can inspire your colleagues to think outside the box, encouraging them to generate fresh ideas and innovative solutions to challenges faced by your organization.

Maximum Savings

With individual ticket prices rising, the cheapest way to attend Skift Global Forum is to attend with others. Groups of two to six people can save $250 per ticket – that’s up to $1,500 off.

How many people need to be in a group for the discount to apply? Our group discounts start when two or more people from the same company register together. The discount will grow as you increase the number of people on one registration.

How do I redeem? No discount code is necessary. Just add two or more colleagues to your registration and you’ll see these discounts automatically applied. Make sure you add your entire group to your registration before hitting “complete” to get the correct savings.

What are you waiting for? Share the impact of Skift Global Forum with your friends and colleagues by registering at a group rate today.