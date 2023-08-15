Announcements

Skift Global Forum East 2023 Venue Announced: Atlantis The Royal Dubai

Nicole Meyer, Skift

August 15th, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Skift Take

Skift Global Forum East 2023 venue details released. Register today to join us at one of the most iconic venues in Dubai: Atlantis The Royal.

Nicole Meyer

After an outstanding inaugural Skift Global Forum East in 2022, we are returning to Dubai again on December 12-14 presented by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. This year, the Forum will be held at the luxurious and elegant Atlantis The Royal located on the crescent of the Palm Island in the heart of Dubai.

Renowned for its opulent architecture, world-class amenities, and breathtaking waterfront location on the Palm Jumeirah island, Atlantis The Royal Dubai provides an ideal backdrop for this gathering of travel luminaries. This iconic venue promises to deliver an experience like no other in the vibrant city of Dubai.

Against the backdrop of Atlantis The Royal Dubai, attendees can expect unparalleled opportunities to network, collaborate, and form partnerships that could shape the future of travel over two days. From engaging panel discussions to exclusive interviews, every interaction is designed to inspire and ignite new ideas.


Ready to buy your ticket to Skift Global Forum East 2023? Make sure to get in at our lowest prices we will ever offer before they rise. Get early-bird pricing here.

Early-Bird Pricing For Skift Global Forum East

There are a limited number of Early-Bird tickets available for 2023; after which the full price will apply. Prices are inclusive of local taxes.

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the Dubai event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$495

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$395

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In the Fall of 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets for Skift Global Forum East, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

Nicole Meyer, Skift

August 15th, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Tags: SGFE, sgfe2023, Skift Global Forum East

Up Next

Loading next stories