Although U.S. hotels are still adding jobs, they are still far away from hitting pre-pandemic employment levels.

Hotels in the U.S. are still adding jobs, but the pace of hiring is slowing.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed Friday that hotels added roughly 2,800 jobs in July, a decrease from the revised 4,500 jobs added in June. Meanwhile, the broader leisure and hospitality category — which includes hotels — added about 17,000 positions, representing about 9% of the total jobs created in the U.S. last month.

Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, said he was pleased that the jobs report showed the hotel industry was adding jobs. But he warned it still had a long way to go in its efforts to boost hiring numbers.

“Many industries — including hospitality — need help from Congress to grow the labor pool,” Rogers said.

Leisure and hospitality employment is 2.2% below February 2020 levels, or roughly 369,000 jobs. Meanwhile, hotel employment is down 11% from that month, or about 232,000 jobs.

The U.S. added 187,000 jobs in July. The U.S. employment rate dropped slightly from 3.6% in June to 3.5%.