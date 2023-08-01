Skift Take
This year, Skift will decipher the big trends facing the travel industry while focusing on our theme: Connection in the Age of AI. Find out what other robust topics will be covered at our tenth Skift Global Forum.
Skift is gathering travel leaders from across the globe in New York City this September to look at the larger context of travel while focusing on this year’s theme: Connection in the Age of AI.
In this tenth edition of Skift Global Forum, we will decipher the big trends facing the travel industry, and we will hear from leaders across all sectors, including tourism, hospitality, aviation, experiences, and more.
Three Days of Ideas and Connections
Skift Global Forum 2023 kicks off with opening night plenary talks from Hilton President and CEO, Christopher Nassetta, and Turkish Airlines Chairman, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, along with a welcome reception September 26th, followed by a full day of forum discussions on September 27th, and sessions through 1 p.m. ET on September 28th. See full agenda here.
Hear it From the Top
Skift is bringing together top executives in the hospitality industry, including:
- Glenn Fogel – CEO and President of Booking Holdings
- Mark Hoplamazian – President & CEO of Hyatt Hotels
- Peter Kern – Vice Chairman and CEO of Expedia Group
- Ariel Cohen – Co-Founder and CEO of Navan
- Gary Morrison – CEO of Hostelworld
- James Thornton – CEO of Intrepid Group
- Patricia Yates – CEO of Visit Britain
- Lauren Razavi – Executive Director at Plumia and Author of Global Natives
- Spencer Rascoff – Co-Founder of Zillow, CEO of 75 & Sunny Ventures
- Johannes Reck – CEO of GetYourGuide
- David Neeleman – Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways
- Jason Calacanis – Technology Entrepreneur and Angel Investor
- Brad Gerstner – Founder & CEO of Altimeter Capital
- Brian Chesky – CEO of Airbnb
- Geoff Freeman – CEO of US Travel Association
- Fred Dixon – President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions
- Sheila Johnson – Founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts
- Greg O’Hara – Founder and Senior Managing Director of Certares
- Omer Acar – CEO of Raffles & Orient Express, Accor
- Dara Khosrowshahi – CEO of Uber
Join Us in New York City in September
As the final agenda and speaker conversations are honed, don’t miss out on our largest and most anticipated event of the year — and get your pass today and check out the official event page for more details.