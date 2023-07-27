Skift Aviation Forum is touching-down once again in Fort Worth, Texas on November 1, and we wanted to take a look back on all the excitement from last year’s Forum.

Last November, Skift debuted the first in-person Skift Aviation Forum in Dallas, Texas, hosted by DFW International Airport. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss the past, present, and future of aviation. As we look back on this milestone event, we can see the profound impact it had on the industry, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

A Global Gathering of Aviation Visionaries

Last year’s Aviation Forum 2022 had a star-studded speaker lineup, along with a tight-knit audience of experts and professionals representing various aspects of the industry.

We heard from top leaders like:

Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines

Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of the Board of Air Lease Corporation

Allison Ausband, EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer of Delta Air Lines

Jude Bricker, CEO of Sun Country Airlines

Linda Jojo, EVP and Chief Customer Officer of United Airlines

Sean Donohue, CEO of Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport

And so many more

Invaluable Insights and Takeaways

The forum’s agenda was filled with thought-provoking discussions and presentations that delved into the most pressing challenges and exciting opportunities facing the aviation industry centered around the growing importance of the Americas as a critical crossroads for global travel. This theme was woven throughout our sessions as we looked at the future of aviation globally and explored a variety of topics critical to the industry today, including:

Recovery 3.0: The New Challenges of Meaningful Financial Recovery

The New Challenges of Meaningful Financial Recovery Sustainability – The Hardest Job in the C-Suite

– The Hardest Job in the C-Suite Network Planning in a Post-Pandemic Era – Where are they going now?

in a Post-Pandemic Era – Where are they going now? Customer Experience in Turbulent Times

in Turbulent Times Keeping Planes Flying , The New Calculus of Airline Operations

, The New Calculus of Airline Operations Crisis Communications Takes Center State

Takes Center State The Airport Experience in Disruptive Times

in Disruptive Times Disruptive Innovation, Companies and Concepts of the Future

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities

Beyond the formal sessions, the forum provided ample networking opportunities for attendees to connect, share experiences, and forge partnerships. These interactions extended beyond the event’s duration, enabling long-lasting relationships and collaborations that could shape the future of aviation. Many felt it was the best aviation event they attended all year.

As we look ahead to this year’s Aviation Forum in Fort Worth on November 1, we are especially excited to welcome back several previous speakers such as Steven Udvar-Házy, Robert Isom, and Bob Jordan as well as welcome new luminaries to the stage such as Sheila Remes, Vice President Environmental Sustainability of The Boeing Company. Check on speaker and general event updates here.

Early-bird priced tickets are set to increase August 1, so make sure to lock in your seats at the lowest prices we will EVER offer for Skift Aviation Forum 2023.