Hopper's dispute with Expedia over the utility of Hopper's fintech products seemingly didn't get in the way of Hopper's deal with Nubank.

One of the most intense competitive areas of competition these days among online travel agencies is in their business-to-business partnerships, and Hopper announced a new alliance with LatAm financial services firm Nubank.

The deal, announced Thursday, marks Nubank’s entry into travel. Hopper will provide Nubank, which claims 80 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, with travel inventory as well as price prediction tech, and various price protection products on mobile, the companies said.

Nubank’s travel portal is expected to launch in 2024.

In recent months, Hopper announced a deal to power Uber’s flights and fintech products, and Expedia Group now powers travel at Walmart. Booking Holdings has been active, as well.