Trailblazing Women Who Have Taken the Skift Global Forum Stage

Skift Global Forum has welcomed extraordinary women to its stage who are shaping the future of the travel industry.

Skift Global Forum has long been a platform that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and influencers to discuss the future of travel and hospitality. Over the years, numerous remarkable women have graced its stage, sharing their expertise, insights, and experiences that have shaped the industry. In this blog, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of influential women who have made a lasting impact at Skift Global Forum over the years.

Leeny Oberg – Chief Financial Officer at Marriott International Oberg’s role as the Chief Financial Officer at Marriott International highlights the vital contribution of women in executive positions within the travel industry. With her financial expertise, Oberg has played a key role in driving Marriott’s global growth and financial success. Her leadership exemplifies the importance of gender diversity in shaping the future of the hospitality sector. Leeny took the Skift Global Forum stage in 2019 discussing how Marriott was planning to scale their brands.

Caryn Seidman Becker – Co-Founder, Chairman, & CEO of CLEAR Caryn Seidman Becker, a visionary entrepreneur, has transformed the travel experience through her groundbreaking company, CLEAR. With a focus on biometric technology, CLEAR provides a seamless and secure way for travelers to navigate airports, stadiums, and other venues. Becker’s dedication to enhancing customer experience has revolutionized the way we think about identity verification and security in the travel industry. Hear Caryn’s insights on how technology is playing a role in travel from 2021 here.

Naledi K. Khabo – CEO of Africa Tourism Association As the CEO of the Africa Tourism Association, Naledi K. Khabo is a driving force behind the growth and promotion of tourism in Africa. Her leadership and advocacy have played a pivotal role in positioning Africa as a premier travel destination. Khabo’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices and empowering local communities has made a significant impact on the industry’s development in the region. Khabo joined us on stage to discuss why travel can no longer afford to ignore social issues at our 2021 Skift Global Forum. Watch here.

Geetika Agrawal – Founder and CEO of Vacation With an Artist Geetika joined us in 2018 and 2020 helping the attendees define the future of vacation experiences. The creative force behind Vacation With an Artist, Agrawal has redefined the concept of travel by merging it with art and cultural immersion. Her innovative platform connects travelers with local artists around the world, providing unique experiences that go beyond conventional tourism. Agrawal’s dedication to fostering creativity and cross-cultural understanding through travel has inspired countless individuals to explore the world in a truly transformative way.

Neha Parikh – Former CEO of Waze Neha Parikh joined Skift Research Senior Analyst Seth Borko on stage in 2022 on Waze’s unique data and business model. Parikh’s role as CEO of Waze showcases the intersection of technology and travel. As a popular navigation app, Waze has transformed the way people navigate their daily commutes and road trips. Parikh’s leadership has brought innovation and efficiency to the travel experience, demonstrating the power of technology in shaping the future of mobility.

Joanna Geraghty – President & Chief Operating Officer of JetBlue Joanna Geraghty’s influential role as President and COO of JetBlue Airways highlights the significance of women in leadership positions within the airline industry. Geraghty’s strategic vision and customer-centric approach have contributed to JetBlue’s success and its commitment to delivering a premium travel experience. Her leadership serves as an inspiration for aspiring women in the aviation sector. Joanna has joined us in both 2018 and 2022 overviewing the highs and lows of the airline.

Inga Hlín Pálsdóttir – Managing Director of Visit Reykjavík Discussing the pros and cons of rapid tourism growth, Inga Hlín Pálsdóttir graced our stage in 2016. At the time, she was serving as the Director of Visit Iceland and now serves as the Managing Director of Visit Reykjavík. Her leadership in this role has been instrumental in promoting Iceland as a must-visit destination. Through her innovative marketing strategies and collaborative initiatives, Pálsdóttir has successfully positioned Reykjavík as a vibrant and sustainable city. Her efforts have significantly contributed to the growth of tourism in Iceland while preserving its unique cultural heritage.

