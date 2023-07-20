Skift Returns to Dubai this December for our Global Forum East 2023

This December, Skift will return to Dubai for our second annual Skift Global Forum East, presented by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated second annual Skift Global Forum East 2023 is set to take place in the vibrant city of Dubai from December 12-14 presented by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Building on the resounding success of last year’s event, the forum will assemble top CEOs and creative leaders in the travel industry from all over the world.

This two-day event will explore the cutting-edge innovations across marketing, strategy, and technology that are propelling the future of travel. With a focus on the evolving relationship between generative AI and the travel industry, Skift is at the forefront of uncovering the transformative potential of emerging technologies.

Join us as we speak with leaders from across the globe on topics such as:

Global Consumer Shifts: How are travel’s most creative leaders staying ahead of consumers?

How are travel’s most creative leaders staying ahead of consumers? Online Travel’s Next Move: How will platforms and products evolve as they become more AI-driven?

How will platforms and products evolve as they become more AI-driven? Destinations: How are global destinations driving attention, building capacity, and connecting experiences?

How are global destinations driving attention, building capacity, and connecting experiences? Expanding Hospitality: As demand remains strong, how are hotel leaders strategizing on future growth?

As demand remains strong, how are hotel leaders strategizing on future growth? Regional Growth: How will demographic shifts and outbound growth across Asia, India, and Africa impact travel’s future?

How will demographic shifts and outbound growth across Asia, India, and Africa impact travel’s future? Future-Proofing Tourism for Sustainability: What is being done to drive change for a more conscious future?

What is being done to drive change for a more conscious future? Luxury Reimagined: What are brands doing to stand out in luxury, while also upholding service and value?

What are brands doing to stand out in luxury, while also upholding service and value? And many more topics on travel’s future.

Whether you are in the hospitality, aviation, tourism, or travel technology industry, this forum offers a unique platform to gain insights, expand your network, and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing travel landscape.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation in the global travel industry. A limited number of early-bird tickets are available for a short time. Make sure to purchase your ticket in advance before the price increases.