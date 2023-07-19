Skift IDEA Awards 2023: Meet the Shortlist

Every year, the Skift IDEA Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in design, creativity, and innovation by honoring the brands and businesses that are driving the industry forward. See who made the 2023 shortlist below.

Today, we are excited to announce the 2023 shortlist for the Skift IDEA Awards.

Now in its fifth year, Skift IDEA Awards has become the travel industry’s most coveted achievement for excellence in design, creativity and innovation.

Designed to recognize the impactful and inspiring projects from brands, agencies, and tech companies that solve traveler challenges, inspire change, and define the future of travel, Skift IDEA Award winners are a beacon for where the industry is heading.

Hundreds of entries were submitted from around the globe, which are now set to be reviewed and scored by our independent panel of judges, consisting of a selection of the industry’s most respected leaders and experts.

The projects submitted for consideration this year have once again re-emphasized the fact that the future of travel is innovative, imaginative and more purpose-driven than ever before.

This year’s Skift IDEA Awards categories were split across four criteria groups:

Industry Innovators: Forward-thinking projects that drive a sector forward and make an impact with consumers. Change Makers: Organizations elevating the Travel Industry’s role as a force for good by affecting meaningful change. Creative Thinkers: Marketing, strategy and technology that inspires and pushes the industry forward. Problem Solvers: Service providers who offer solutions, address business challenges, or use technology to guide the industry.

Take a look at the full shortlist below:

Congratulations to all of the shortlisted finalists! Keep an eye out for the final results of the Skift IDEA Awards in August.