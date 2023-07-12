Keep reading for some tips on convincing your manager it’s a worthwhile investment for the company.

Showcase the state-of-the-art content, speakers and networking opportunities

Skift Global Forum brings together the brightest minds, leaders, and innovators from around the world, giving you the opportunity to network and learn on a global level. By participating in this event, you will gain valuable insights into emerging trends, cutting-edge technologies, and disruptive strategies that can help you stay ahead of the competition. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to learn from industry pioneers and ensure you are at the forefront of the travel landscape. View our Proposal PowerPoint here.

Pitch Skift Global Forum as a group outing

You don’t have to attend solo! Invite your whole team and turn it into a company gathering. Whether your team works remotely, hybrid, or in the office, team bonding is always a good idea. Best outcome? Your team returns to the office ready and filled with new innovative ideas to implement. Plus, you can maximize savings. Groups of 2-6 people can save $250 per ticket (that’s up to $1500 off!). A win-win.

Use personal examples

If you’ve been to a Skift event or similar events and found it beneficial, share your experience with your boss. Describe how the event helped you grow professionally and how it impacted your work. Identify the skills and capabilities your boss values most in you, then demonstrate how your attendance helped you gain insight and benefited your growth in your role.

Finally, demonstrate how attending the Forum can help you grow professionally and expand your network. Once you return, you can tap into that network for new ideas and opportunities.

Ask for formal approval

If you have a close relationship with your boss, you can make your case organically over video chat or in person. But if a request in writing helps, ask for formal approval through an email. We have an email draft you can use, our Convince Your Boss letter —feel free to customize as you need.

Your boss may not be prepared to act on your request immediately, and they may need to get approval from other decision-makers. Send your request early so your boss has time to consider the proposal. The earlier you are able to purchase a ticket, the lower the price will be.