Skift's travel tech and hotel experts talk through this year's edition of HITEC, focusing on what smart hoteliers are doing to better serve guests both now and in the future.

Senior hospitality editor Sean O’Neill interviews travel tech reporter Justin Dawes about his experience on the floor of the Hospitality Industry Technology Expo and Conference, better known as HITEC. The conference bills itself as “the world’s largest hospitality technology show,” and Justin was there in Toronto last week covering it for Skift.

In this interview, Justin talks about what he saw and heard at the conference from presenters and industry leaders, the current state of tech in the industry, and why – even amidst all the talk of AI, holograms and even robots – many hoteliers are talking about focusing on what matters: bringing their operations squarely into the 21st century, versus investing in tech for tech’s sake.

You can find all of Justin’s reporting from HITEC below, including comments from industry executives and videos of the cutting edge technology that was on display.

