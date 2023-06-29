Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Returns to Skift Global Forum 2023

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is heading back to Skift Global Forum for the third consecutive year - and we can’t wait to hear all the big product changes coming for the company’s AI-driven future.

After Brian Chesky’s lively conversation with Skift CEO Rafat Ali about how Airbnb is returning to its core mission of renting rooms in people’s homes at last year’s Forum, we are elated to announce that he will be once again returning to Skift Global Forum for our tenth edition.

This year will be especially exciting in light of the big product changes ahead for Airbnb and Chesky’s recent vision for defining the company’s AI-driven future. This conversation is not to be missed.

About Brian Chesky

Brian Chesky is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Airbnb and sets the vision and strategy for the company. In 2007, Brian and Joe Gebbia became Airbnb’s first Hosts. Since then, Brian has overseen Airbnb’s growth to become a community of over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1.4 billion guests across 220+ countries and regions.

A look back at Skift Global Forum 2021

