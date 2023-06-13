Chinese travelers are eagerly embracing new travel opportunities as restrictions ease, with a strong desire to explore their dream destinations and engage in unique cultural experiences.

In a new Skift Research report, entitled Understanding the Chinese Traveler Post-Covid: ​

Survey Findings and Trends​, we explore various stages of the Chinese travel journey, decode their spending habits, and offer key takeaways for Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) and travel suppliers.

We conducted a survey to get a deep understanding of the travel behavior of Chinese consumers: their preferences, motivations, and expectations. The findings provide valuable insights for those looking to tap into the lucrative Chinese travel market.​

In the dreaming stage, we identify the countries and cities that Chinese travelers are longing to visit. ​

In the planning stage, the report explores travel duration, preferred travel companions, planning sources, and popular travel products. ​

In the booking stage, the report uncovers insights about the booking window and the gap between the desire to travel and making actual bookings. It also highlights the dominance of third-party bookings in the Chinese travel market. ​

When it comes to in-destination behavior, the report talks about the activities Chinese indulge in and also how their spending varies across categories. ​

The report also sheds light on the economic outlook of Chinese travelers, showcasing their optimism about the economy, increased savings, improved financial status, and their willingness to splurge on travel experiences. ​

Lastly, the report concludes with key takeaways for DMOs and suppliers based on the survey data. These insights provide valuable guidance on how to effectively target and engage Chinese travelers, enabling them to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the upcoming travel boom.​

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Dream destinations of Chinese and factors that influence their destination choice

Aspects of the travel planning stage including ravel duration, preferred travel companions, planning sources, and popular travel products

Booking patterns

In-destination travel behaviour

Chinese view on the economic condition and spending behaviour

This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out to help you analyze the biggest trends in the travel industry. Tap into the opinions and insights of our seasoned network of staffers and contributors. More than 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/or analysis goes into each report.

By subscribing to Skift Research, you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. You will also be able to access our proprietary Skift Travel Health Index, Skift Travel Company Tracker, Hotel Tech Benchmark, and data from our regular traveler surveys.