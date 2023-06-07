The STR industry is rapidly growing. Here are five resources to help you keep up with the demand.

The short-term rental sector continues to grow at a rapid pace. In 2019 the sectot was expected to reach a 14% increase in global market share by 2026. Instead, the sector broke that figure in 2021, five years ahead of schedule. Now, Skift Research estimates that short-term rentals currently represent 14.2% of the $908 billion global market for accommodation.

If you’re a professional in the short-term rental space, you know just how high the demand is. Whether you’re a property manager, host service provider, or a B2C platform for vacation rentals, during these years of rapid growth for the entire sector, it pays to stay in the know on the latest trends and developments.

Here are five things short-term rental professionals need to maintain their competitive edge:

What if we told you that for less than $5 a day, you can access all of the breaking news, insights, and data trending about sector?

Our newest premier subscription, the Skift Short-Term Rental Report, boils down the industry’s latest deals, launches, and competitive moves into one easy-to-read newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, three days a week.

This paid newsletter is led by Srividya Kalyanaraman, a veteran business journalist and researcher dedicated to keeping readers up-to-date on top stories, features, funding news, industry data, and insights from the key leaders driving change.

For a limited time, you can enjoy a free one-month trial if you subscribe today.

Skift Global Forum 2023 is the flagship global conference on the business of travel. No matter what industry you’re in, this is the can’t-miss event of the year, where travel industry professionals come together to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and changes that pave the way for innovation in 2023 and beyond.

2. Network at Skift Global Forum on September 26-28

During this two-day event, we’ll discuss consumer trends, hotel sector shifts, online travel evolution, macroeconomic trends, and more. Secure your in-person ticket before it sells out here.

3. Read Skift Short-Term Rental 250: Mapping the Rental Vendor Ecosystem

Skift Research compiled a list of ~430 companies operating in the short-term rental industry and narrowed it down to the top 250 most influential companies.

With this data, the team created a vendor ecosystem that categorizes these companies into three sub-sectors: Business-to-Consumer Platforms, Property Managers, and Business-to-Business Vendors. Each sub-sector is further split into 14 different categories, and you can download this ecosystem for free here.

4. Download Skift Research’s Latest Report

Short-term rentals sit at an inflection point after several years of hypergrowth fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, property managers accumulated tens of thousands of homes across the U.S. in a race to build nationwide STR brands. But after raising millions in venture capital, these companies saw their share prices hammered by public markets.

A Deep Dive Into Vacasa and the Future of Branded Short-Term Rentals report examines those questions at a high level and looks at Vacasa, the largest branded property manager in the U.S. As a publicly traded business that touches every part of the sector. If you aren’t a Skift Research subscriber, you can purchase this report for $495 here.

5. Tune In to Our Short-Term Rental Summit Online on June 7

This must-watch event will bring together founders, CEOs, investors, and veterans in the travel industry to discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the STR sector. Even though in-person tickets are sold out, you can still gain access to the livestream by registering here.